Kate Middleton Makes Appearance for International Women's Day After Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview

The Duchess of Cambridge had a video call with Jasmine Harrison —the youngest woman to row solo across any ocean

Kate Middleton is celebrating International Women's Day with an ambitious young woman.

Just one day after her brother-in-law Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a revealing interview, the royal family shared a video of Kate's video chat with Jasmine Harrison, who recently became the youngest woman to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean at just 21.

Harrison completed the record-breaking 3,000-mile row on Feb. 20, representing team RudderlyMad to raise money for ShelterBox and the Blue Marine Foundation. The journey took her 70 days, three hours and 48 minutes.

From Antigua, Harrison told Kate about her training and the women who came before her, noting that achievement shows just what women are capable of.

"I think so many opportunities are closed off or just not out there for women to see, that we don't know that's something you can do," Harrison said.

"That's why I wanted to talk to you," Kate, 39, said. "I think you're such an inspiration to young women out there. You're so right — unless these things get spoken about and get showcased, you never get to realize the opportunities that are around the corner."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex celebrated both International Women's Day and Commonwealth Day with a video call with three women from around the Commonwealth to hear about their experiences of supporting other women and their wider communities.

During Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, compared her negative treatment by the press to her sister-in-law's.