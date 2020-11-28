Kate Middleton Jokes About Needing Advice on Managing 'Toddler Tantrums' in Informal Q&A

The Duchess of Cambridge answered questions from the public following her recent report on the welfare of kids and their parents

Kate Middleton is answering some questions about her ongoing work on behalf of children and their parents.

Days after her office at Kensington Palace released the results of her U.K.-wide "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey on the early years of childhood — the largest ever U.K. study on early childhood — the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, conducted a short Q&A session about the long-running project.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent in their questions. There are a huge number here with loads of wonderful emojis attached to them,” the mother of three said in a video posted on Instagram.

As for what first sparked her interest in the project, Kate replied that she gets “asked this question a lot.”

“I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the Early Years. I think this really is bigger than that,” she added. “This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become."

"Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience," she added.

Kate also turned to a group of experts to help answer some more difficult questions — including one about managing “toddler tantrums."

“Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself!” said Kate, who is a mother to sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 5.

Image zoom Kate Middleton | Credit: Kensington Palace

As for what the “best part” of working on the Early Years project has been, the royal mom shared that she loved being able to meet with families and hear their stories.

“When we launched the survey and I got to meet loads of amazing families,” Kate shared. “Hearing first-hand what they were going through, what their experiences of parenthood was really like.”

Explaining the importance the early years have on child development, she explained, “I was amazed, as a first-time parent, that 90 percent of our adult brain develops by the age of five so there is such a huge opportunity as parents and carers and all those looking after children in those early years."

Image zoom Kate Middleton | Credit: Kensington Palace

Kate also answered a few questions about her upcoming plans — which could involve bringing her project to other countries. “There’s amazing work going on internationally because ultimately, this is a global issue and it would be great to see best practice being shared so, yes, I hope so in the future,” she said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Lastly, Kate shared that there were “a lot” of projects in the works for 2021 and beyond.