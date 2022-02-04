The Duchess of Cambridge used LEGO bricks to spell out the destination of her next campaign for the welfare of children

Kate Middleton Gives an Up-Close Look at Diana's Engagement Ring While Revealing Her Next Trip

Kate Middleton is taking her campaign for kids abroad!

The Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, is heading to Denmark for a series of events to highlight her Early Year Foundation.

Underlining her excitement for the solo trip on February 22 and 23, her office at Kensington Palace released a social media post showing Kate creating a Danish flag from LEGO — a fitting choice, since the popular children's toy originated in the Scandinavian country. She signed it with a "C" for Catherine and "På snarligt gensyn," which translates to "see you soon."

The video also provided a close look at her iconic engagement ring from Prince William, which previously belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. Encircled by a halo of diamonds and set in 18-karat white gold, the ring from Garrard features a 12-karat oval blue sapphire from Sri Lanka.

When there, Kate will also be hosted at the palace by Danish Queen Margrethe II (who, like Queen Elizabeth, is celebrating a Jubilee this year) and undertake a visit with Princess Mary, who is marking her milestone 50th birthday this weekend, to see the work of her foundation.

During the two days, Kate is set to learn more about progress in the field from how things are done in the world-leading country, which Kensington Palace called a "beacon of best practice" for the Early Years. It is the second time Kate has visited Denmark — the first time was in 2011, shortly after her royal wedding to Prince William.

It is the first time she has taken the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to increase awareness of and encourage the best work for the 0-5 age group and their carers, to the international stage.

The palace says that during the visit later this month, Kate will spend time learning about how Denmark has "created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life."

"The Duchess is looking forward to visiting the country, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the already close friendship between the two countries," the palace said in a statement.

She will see innovative initiatives and projects which support children in their growth, particularly their social and emotional development, as well as helping kids' parents, carers and the wider communities surrounding them.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to meet a broad range of people including children and families, leading researchers, representatives from academia, and those working in the early education sector.

It will also underline the ties that the U.K. shares with Denmark and will celebrate the joint Jubilees taking place in each country this year: The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, that celebrates her 70 years on the throne, and The Golden Jubilee of Margrethe II, who is marking 50 years as monarch.

Kate and Prince William, 39, last traveled overseas for a royal tour in March 2020, when they visited Ireland before the coronavirus pandemic limited their travel.