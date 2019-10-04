Kate Middleton and Prince William's Upcoming Trip to Pakistan Will Be Their 'Most Complex Tour' Yet

New details of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s upcoming tour to Pakistan were unveiled on Friday.

The couple will leave their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — at home at Kensington Palace for five days as they undertake the visit on behalf of the British government from Oct. 14 to 18.

It has been called Kate and William’s “most complex tour” to date, “given the logistical and security considerations,” says their spokesman. In fact, their various outings will not be publicized before the day of each event.

“It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” adds the palace. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000 kilometers [620 miles], and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.”

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

