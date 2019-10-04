Kate Middleton and Prince William's Upcoming Trip to Pakistan Will Be Their 'Most Complex Tour' Yet

"It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," Kate Middleton and Prince William's spokesman said
New details of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s upcoming tour to Pakistan were unveiled on Friday.
The couple will leave their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — at home at Kensington Palace for five days as they undertake the visit on behalf of the British government from Oct. 14 to 18.
It has been called Kate and William’s “most complex tour” to date, “given the logistical and security considerations,” says their spokesman. In fact, their various outings will not be publicized before the day of each event.
“It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” adds the palace. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000 kilometers [620 miles], and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.”
As part of their preparations for the tour, Prince William and Kate headed to the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday. Hosted by the current Aga Khan (spiritual leader), Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini — the grandson of Aga Khan III, the first president of the All-India Muslim League, who was born in what is now Pakistan — the morning showcased modern Pakistani culture. As the couple met a cross-section people from Pakistan, and those involved in British and Pakistani business, musicians, chefs and artists, they said they were looking forward to trying the food when they travel there.
Princess Kate then revealed that she often cooks curry at home, and typically makes a mild version for their kids and a spicier one for her and William.
“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though,” she said.
“The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.”