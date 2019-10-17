Kate Middleton and Prince William's Plane Turned Around by Terrifying Electrical Storm in Pakistan

At one point, lightning could be seen over the right wing as the plane bumped and rolled side to side over stormy Islamabad

By Simon Perry and Stephanie Petit
October 17, 2019 11:55 AM
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William encountered a scary moment during their tour of Pakistan.

After a busy day of engagements in Lahore, the royal couple were traveling back to Islamabad on a jet when a terrifying electrical storm hit. At one point, lightning could be seen over the right wing as the plane bumped and rolled side to side over stormy Islamabad.

Despite the best efforts of the pilot to land the RAF Voyager at two different airports, the plane had to turn back to Lahore. The flight was meant to take about 25 minutes, but the plane was in the air for two hours.

“Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and traveling media, going through [lightning] – two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we’re back in Lahore,” tweeted Press Association reporter Emma Louise Bowden.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Samir Hussein/WireImage

After landing, experienced pilot Prince William reassured members of the media at the back of the plane — and joked that he was the one doing the flying. He suggested it was either going to be a night out in Lahore, or they would return to the capital for the evening.

