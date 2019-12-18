Happy holidays from the Cambridges!

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s family Christmas card was leaked early — and Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, are the stars.

The holiday portrait, which was first shared by a Royal Air Force member who received the festive card from Kate herself (Kate is patron of the RAF), features the family of five in one of their most candid and casual photos yet as they pose on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.

The proud parents are all smiles as William sits on the vintage bike, holding little Louis in front of him. George and Charlotte pose next to them in the sidecar as mom Kate grabs on to one of the handlebars.

It’s a tradition for the royal family to share their holiday card with the public: Their 2018 card was also shot in the fall, and featured the family of five looking casual in coordinating blue ensembles at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The festive season is in full swing for the royals. The family of five gathered for the annual Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Kate also recently stepped out to help a group of kids pick out Christmas trees for their schools. She also shared the kind of tree George, Charlotte and Louis will find their presents under come Christmas morning.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don’t, and which ones smell nice!” farm owner Roger Brill said. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles.”

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

William, Kate and the kids will also join the Queen in Sandringham for Christmas with the royal family. Unlike last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will not be in attendance for this year’s festive celebration. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Each year, members of the royal family join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

Proud parents Kate and Will have already started a few traditions of their own. In years past, Prince George has enjoyed a trip to see Santa near the family’s home of Anmer Hall.