The modern royal manages to make a laid-back look appear super chic

Skinny Jeans and Red Sneakers! All About Will and Kate's Laid-Back Style

Princess Kate can rock a gown and tiara like nobody else, but the modern royal manages to make a laid-back look appear just as chic!

During an appearance at the America’s Cup World Series racing event in Portsmouth, England, on Sunday, Kate stunned in a pair of black skinny jeans, which she paired with a BAR team shirt bearing the words “The Duchess of Cambridge.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate has long been a fan of the tight-fitting style. She’s been spotted in skinnies from designer denim brands like J. Brand, Zara and even J.Crew.

The stylish mom of two accessorized her casual look with sky-high wedges, adding just the right amount of wow factor.

• Want to keep up with the latest royals coverage? Click here to subscribe to the Royals Newsletter.

The Monsoon Fleur Wedge (now sold out), was first seen during Kate and Prince William‘s India/Bhutan tour in April when she demonstrated her impressive cricket skills in the 3.5 inch heels!

And she topped the ensemble off with a touch of glamour: her leaf drop diamond pave earrings by British jeweller Kiki McDonough.

Princess Kate Dazzles in Sexy Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Before she headed out on the water, she swapped her wedges for her Adidas Pure Boost sneakers ($104.99), which matched her royal husband’s athletic look.