Kate Middleton and Prince William's Caribbean Royal Tour Details Revealed!

The couple will set off on their eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas this weekend

Kate Middleton and Prince William are following in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with their upcoming tour of the Caribbean.

During the couple's eight-day tour, which kicks off on Saturday, the couple will visit Jamaica, echoing the Queen's first visit to the island country when she was a new Queen almost 70 years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's tour will start in Belize on Saturday. They will stay for three nights and then move on to Jamaica on March 22, followed by the Bahamas from March 24 to the 26th.

The tour — their first joint official overseas tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — is being conducted on behalf of William's grandmother the Queen and will see them bringing sentiments from the monarch to the people of the Caribbean, a royal source says.

And the Queen will be watching with interest from her home at Windsor Castle. William has been talking with his grandmother about their upcoming trip, and she's shared some of her memories of visiting the Caribbean countries, a source confirms.

As they embark on their international tour, the couple's thoughts are also with the people of Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine was very much front of mind for the couple and their staff as they planned the tour — especially as they made a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their staff are keeping a close eye on developments in Ukraine and will make adjustments to their tour schedule accordingly if the situation warrants it, PEOPLE understands.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre

As the tour begins in Belize, William will "take a trip down memory lane," as the palace puts it, when he takes Kate to see an army training unit in the jungle, where he spent a period of time alongside the Welsh Guards when he was in the army.

During their visit to the Bahamas, the competitive couple will take part in The Bahamas Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta at the Royal Sailing Club in Nassau, a place — and a sport — that was close to the heart of William's late grandfather Prince Philip.

The couple will also champion some of their favorite causes. Zeroing in on environmental issues, they will visit one of William's Earthshot Prize winners, Coral Vita, on Grand Bahama Island, and see their ground-breaking ideas for restoring and preserving reefs. It will be the first time that the couple has visited an Earthshot finalist.

Kate will bring the work on behalf of early childhood development to Jamaica when they head to Shortwood Teacher's College, where they hope to highlight the country's work on behalf of children. The college conducts research in the field and trains students to become early childhood education practitioners. It is the second time that Kate has brought the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood abroad, after her trip to Denmark last month.

In Jamaica, William and Kate are set to celebrate the "seminal legacy of Bob Marley," the palace says.

"These are three countries with which Her Majesty has had an extremely warm relationship following multiple visits throughout her reign," a palace spokeswoman says. "Those trips have helped to provide inspiration for many of the engagements that Their Royal Highnesses will carry out during their tour."

"As well as thanking the people of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas for their support, across this eight-day tour, the Duke and Duchess's program will focus on celebrating the rich cultures that are unique to these three countries," the spokeswoman adds.

The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: SplashNews.com

There will also be glittering evening receptions in each country — though no tiaras for Kate — as the couple meet prominent locals and take part in community markets, such as the quintessentially Bahamian "Fish Fry." The Duke and Duchess will meet vendors who will be preparing local cuisine, including a conch salad.

The couple hopes to "meet as many local people as possible," the spokeswoman shares. "Over the course of their time in the Caribbean, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of groups, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists and early years professionals."

The trip through the Bahamas will also take them to see the effects of climate change on the fragile eco-system and extreme weather. They'll see firsthand how people in Abaco coped in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.