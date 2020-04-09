Kate Middleton and Prince William have a very simple — yet royal! — screen name.

The couple took part in their first-ever royal engagement via video call on Wednesday, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the call, the royals met staff and children — and even got to see arts and crafts projects for Easter.

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, appeared to use Zoom for the call, with their user name set as “DOC.” The three-letter acronym in the lower left corner of the screen stands for their royal titles: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex went a similar route with her video chat name. Screenshots shared on the Royal Family social media accounts show that Prince Edward’s wife also used her royal title to create an abbreviation — CW3 — while virtually chatting with key organizations.

William and Kate sat side-by-side as they spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.

William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

Towards the end of the call, the staff wished William and Kate a happy Easter with their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 this month.

William then shared: “There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!”

Kate then turned to him and said with a laugh: “You keep eating it!”

Last week, Kate and William carried out a similar engagement, making calls to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis — including to the colleagues of one of the first doctors to die of the virus.

The royal parents spoke with staff from Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire, England, the hospital where Amged El-Hawrani, a senior doctor in the National Health Service, worked. He was among the first medics to die in the U.K. during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances,” William said during the call. “I know all of you see this as your job and that you get on with it, but this is a different level and you are doing an incredible job.”

“The whole country is proud of you so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in,” he added.

Kate added: “You’re stretched in all sorts of ways looking after the patients in your care under such extreme circumstances. But you also need to be able to make sure you support yourselves, and each other. It must be so hard, but I’m glad to hear that you’re currently getting all the support you need.”