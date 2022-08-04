Kate Middleton and Prince William Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 41st Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a photo from the Duchess of Sussex's recent visit to the U.K.

By
Published on August 4, 2022 07:30 AM
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage (2)

Meghan Markle is receiving birthday wishes from her royal in-laws.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media on Thursday to share a message to the Duchess of Sussex on her 41st birthday.

"Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex," Kate and William wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Meghan from her recent visit to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished Meghan a happy birthday on Twitter, sharing a similar photo of the Duchess of Sussex from the Service of Thanksgiving she attended alongside Prince Harry in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

"Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" they wrote, including the balloon emoji.

Meghan, who is spending her birthday privately with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet, traveled with her family to London in June to honor the monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

The visit also gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother for the first time. Meghan and Harry's daughter is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

For her milestone 40th birthday last year, Meghan announced her 40x40 initiative, encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women returning to work. The announcement came with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy over a video call — and toward the end of the clip, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled into life as a family of four in Montecito, California, since stepping back as senior working members of the royal family in 2020. They have since been largely focused on their Archewell Foundation, bringing attention to various charitable efforts.

Most recently, the couple traveled to N.Y.C., where Harry addressed the UN as part of Nelson Mandela Day.

The proud parents, who have said that their daughter Lili "completes" their family alongside Archie, "are so happy," a close friend previously told PEOPLE.

