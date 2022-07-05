Kate Middleton and Prince William's Cutest Wimbledon Moments Over the Years
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been attending Wimbledon together since 2011 — both as fans of the sport and in her official capacity as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. See their most fun moments in the Royal Box
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2011
After Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon solo in 2007, she attended the event with Prince William for the first time on June 27, 2011, a few months after their royal wedding.
Fittingly, Middleton wore a white dress for the occasion, while William wore a blue suit. The newlyweds applauded from the stands — allowing Middleton to give a glimpse of her sentimental engagement ring.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2012
The couple shared a loving glance as they returned to Wimbledon the following year on July 4, 2012. Later that month, Middleton attended the event again with her sister Pippa Middleton as they watched a match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2014
Middleton flashed William a smile as they watched a match between Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov on July 2, 2014.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2014
The two really got animated as they cheered during the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on July 6, 2014.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2015
The couple shared a laugh as they chatted in the stands on July 8, 2015. Middleton stood out from the crowd in a red dress, while William subtly matched her with his tie.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2016
The two were photographed cheering from the stands as they watched the Men's Final between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray in 2016.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2017
The couple smiled big in the stands as they attended the Men's Singles Final on July 16, 2017.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2018
The duo seemed to share a fun moment with each other as they attended Wimbledon on July 15, 2018. A few days prior, Middleton attended the event with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, which marked their first solo outing together, without their husbands.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2019
The two coordinated in baby blue when they attended in 2019. During the event, Middleton was spotted making several animated facial expressions as she anxiously watched the match.
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2021
Middleton was captured mid-laugh as she attended the event with William on July 10, 2021 (after the event was canceled the previous year due to COVID).
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon in 2022
The two were back in blue as they watched a match on July 5, 2022. During the match, Middleton blew her parents a kiss when she spotted them sitting a few rows behind her and William.