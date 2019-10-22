Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome Camila Cabello to Their Palace Home for a Special Reason

Image zoom Kensington Palace/Instagram

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed some truly inspirational teenagers into their Kensington Palace home on Tuesday morning.

Fresh from their successful tour of Pakistan — which saw the royal couple’s plane encounter a dangerous lightning storm over the capital of Islamabad — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took some time to honor the 10 finalists in the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.

Kate, who greeted the teens in a vintage silk, 1930s-style midi dress by L.K.Bennett, and William were also joined by singer Camila Cabello.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares a Personal Message for the First Time on Instagram

“I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Cabello told the BBC. “Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace/Instagram

Now in its tenth year, Teen Heroes honors 12-17-year-olds who inspire others, show courage and bravery or make a difference in their communities. Many have also overcome difficult times to become campaigners, fundraisers, ambassadors or volunteers.

Three winners will be crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds at the Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday 24th November.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace/Instagram

This includes 12-year-old winner Hazel, who lives with a rare genetic disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) that limits the ability of her body to repair damage caused by UV light.

Despite being advised by doctors to remain indoors from the age of 3, Hazel has made a film and delivered a series of high school speeches to raise awareness of XP. Earlier this year she also climbed the 3000-ft high Ben Lomond in Scotland, raising $2,500 for charity.

A second winner — 14-year-old Scarlett — has autism and an incurable nerve condition called HNPP, which makes everyday tasks like carrying shopping bags hugely painful. Despite this, she cares for her mother, older sister and grandmother, performing house chores, gardening, and walking her grandmother to church on Sunday.

The third winner Rachel, 17, has a more political focus, leading campaigns for young Brits about difficult issues like knife crime and cyber-bullying, for which she’s won a Diana Award, named in honor of William’s late mother.

The Teen Heroes meeting is William and Kate’s first public event since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their struggles with the British tabloid press in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Monday the BBC reported that William is “worried” about his brother. A palace source told the news outlet that Meghan and Harry are thought to be “in a fragile place.”