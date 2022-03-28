The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the perfect spot for their next family vacation

Kate Middleton and Prince William Want to Take Their Kids to The Bahamas After Wowing Them Over FaceTime

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.

Kate Middleton and Prince William may need to book a return trip to The Bahamas!

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on their Caribbean tour last week, their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — were back home in the U.K.

To stay connected, William and Kate FaceTimed with their kids during the trip, sharing details of their travels and glimpses of where they were staying.

During their visit to The Bahamas, the kids were wowed by the views of the Caribbean Sea from their parents' penthouse suite at The Cove at the Atlantis Bahamas Resort.

According to sources, William and Kate FaceTimed the kids to show them the views and they said that they can't wait to come back with them.

The Cove View from the Atlantis Bahamas Resort | Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island

As the royal couple traveled to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, their children kept tabs on their every move, with George tracking his parents' trip by sticking pins on a map and sharing it with his siblings.

"We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others," Prince William shared at a reception in Belize last week.

They also thought of their kids as they visited a family-run cocoa farm in Belize last weekend.

"I think our children will be very jealous," Kate admitted as they dipped tortilla chips into a chocolate fountain and sampled hot chocolate made from the organic farm.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, family Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In a speech Kate gave at a school in The Bahamas, she also included a special shout-out to her kids.