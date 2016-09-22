How Canada-Bound Prince William and Princess Kate Stack Up Against the Glamorous Trudeaus

If you love international power couples, you’re in for a treat next week – Prince William and Princess Kate are all set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during their royal tour up north.

Both couples are good-looking, young, glamorous and have perhaps provided a boost of interest in their respective countries thanks to their high-profile status. To celebrate the meeting of the Trudeaus and the Cambridges, we’re looking at a few things they have in common.

1. Sophie and Kate are both fashion icons

Princess Kate (left) and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Getty (2)

Former TV host Sophie has brought glamour and excitement to 24 Sussex Drive thanks to her unconventional fashion choices. In July it was revealed that she was showered with gifts of clothes and accessories when her husband took office and she also often works directly with fashion designers to borrow their designs for high-profile events.

Of course, Kate’s impact on the fashion world is well-documented. She only needs to wear an item of clothing for a few minutes for it to completely sell out.

2. And William and Justin are both heartthrobs

Prince William (left) and Justin Trudeau Getty (2)

With his tousled raven hair and boyish good looks, Justin quickly won over the hearts of Americans when he took part in a state visit in March. (Even normally straight-laced newspapers couldn’t stop themselves from referring to him as “hot.”)

Meanwhile, William knows a thing or two about being a literal pin-up. When the sweet eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana grew into a dreamy teen with ruffled blonde hair and stunning blue eyes, he became the literal Prince Charming for many young folks around the world. And in our opinion, he’s aged into an equally-as-handsome young dad.

3. Both William and Justin’s parents went through high-profile divorces

Margaret and Pierre Trudeau Getty

Trudeau is the eldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his much younger and glamorous wife Margaret. The Trudeaus, who married in 1971, became celebrities in their own right, with Margaret photographed partying at Studio 54 and mingling with rock stars. However, their relationship quickly fell apart, with Margaret later claiming she had an affair with the late Ted Kennedy and getting linked to Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger (according to Keith Richards, at least). The pair separated in 1977 and divorced in 1984.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles Tim Graham/Getty

William, of course, knows a thing or two about seeing your parents go through a high-profile divorce. Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and eventually divorced in 1996, all of which was played out in the international press.

4. William and Justin both know the benefits of yoga

Earlier this year, a resurfaced photo of Justin showing off his mayurasana pose on a desk in 2013 went viral for obvious reasons.

RT @gregkolz: JT is level-headed & able to bring Canada to new heights. That's why he's my choice for #Liberal Leader pic.twitter.com/ooUfOLVnfX — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 8, 2013

Prince William Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William is no stranger to making headlines for embracing his inner yogi. Earlier this summer, photos showing William doing a series of cat-cow poses ahead of a charity polo match caused quite a bit of excitement online. (We’re betting it has something to do with his outfit of choice – a breezy linen button-down and tight white jeans.) Naturally, the photos of William’s flexibility instantly became a meme:

When you're chilling at Buckingham Palace and 'Work' comes on… pic.twitter.com/yhBpl0hEaa — UNILAD (@UNILAD) June 17, 2016

5. They both have growing families!

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

William and Kate are enjoying life as a family of four. Three-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Princess Charlotte will make the trip to Canada alongside their royal parents. Justin and Sophie are the proud parents of three children: Xavier, 8, Ella-Grace, 7, and Hadrian, 2.

6. William and Justin are both bros with President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama (left) and Justin Trudeau Getty

Seeing as how Canada is the United States’ friendly neighbor to the north, it’s only natural that the countries’ two leaders would become pals. Justin and Obama’s bromance is well-documented, so much so that it has inspired its own hashtag (#TruBama). However, their friendship failed on one spot when the two leaders went in for the always-tricky triple handshake with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in June.

From left: Prince William, President Barack Obama and Prince George Kensington Palace

Obama is also friendly with the British royal family – especially the younger royals like William, Kate and Prince Harry. POTUS is on such good terms with the Cambridges that he was even invited into their private apartments in Kensington Palace earlier this year where he got an adorably infamous meet-and-greet with none other than Prince George.