Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Same Pakistani Mosque Princess Diana Went to 28 Years Ago

In keeping with tradition, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked barefoot into the iconic Islamic site

By Stephanie Petit
October 17, 2019 07:36 AM
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William are following the footsteps of William’s late mother, Princess Diana, during their visit to Pakistan.

The royal couple made a poignant stop at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore on Thursday, the same place that Diana saw during her 1991 visit to the country. Princess Diana walked barefoot (keeping with tradition) into the iconic Islamic site, wearing a green coat dress by Catherine Walker — a favorite designer of Kate’s as well — and a headscarf.

William’s father has also visited the site in November 2016, when he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, toured the giant 17th century mosque.

Princess Diana
Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty
Princess Diana
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took off their shoes, with Kate walking barefoot while William sported black socks.

Kate chose a traditional look for the visit, a turquoise french chiffon shalwar kameez with gold embroidery paired with a matching headscarf by designer Maheen Khan. The outfit comes from a region called Swarth in Pakistan and was purchased at O’nitaa London in London’s Chelsea’s neighborhood, the same place Kate bought her gold earrings and William sourced his traditional sherwani.

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton and Prince William
PA Wire/PA Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited a mosque during their royal tour of Africa. The new parents visited Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa which was built in 1794 during British occupation of the Cape of Good Hope.

Meghan wore an olive green maxi dress made of recycled tissue nylon by STAUD. She added a cream-colored headscarf for the mosque visit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate and William, both 37, will also head to the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, another spot that Princess Diana visited. The royal was there in June 1996 and again in May 1997, just months before her tragic death in August.

