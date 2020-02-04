Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit a Steel Town! Royal Couple Head from Seaside to Factory

Kate TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William saw two important elements of industrial South Wales as they continued their visit to the area on Tuesday.

The royal parents were outfitted with safety equipment — including helmets, googles and headphones — in the gritty environment of a steelworks at Port Talbot before they moved on to see a boxing club where young people are helped with their physical, as well as mental, fitness.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, arrived at Tata Steel, which provides much-needed employment for around 4,000 people in the area. It followed their lunchtime meet-and-greet with locals at the seaside resort of Mumbles, nearby. At the steel plant, the royal couple saw the furnaces of the Hot Strip Mill up close and met with workers and company directors to hear about some of the challenges faced by the workers there, and the training on hand for those starting out.

Despite having a steel works for about 100 years, Port Talbot has seen its share of economic difficulties in recent decades as the industry has contracted. The decimation of the coal fields in the South Wales valleys close by have added to the deprivation in the region. And the trip was very much in keeping with the couple’s ongoing mission to help with social cohesion in the wider U.K. — made especially important recently it comes to terms with the divisions laid bare by Britain leaving the European Union.

After the factory visit, the couple went to see a project that helps tackle the issues faced by younger people in the area. At the Bulldogs Development Centre, Prince William and Kate were introduced to the partnership between Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing, which helps to support young people in the community. The kids have often been affected by challenging childhood experiences and mental health issues and Bulldog helps to foster a “sense of belonging through fitness and boxing,” William and Kate’s office at Kensington Palace says.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Diolch yn fawr iawn I bawb am y croeso yn Cymru heddiw! Tan y tro nesaf, Hwyl fawr!//Thank you to everyone who welcomed us in Wales today! Until next time, goodbye! pic.twitter.com/TpgtIxMYMy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2020

At the club, in the shadow of the steelworks, the royal couple joined young people participating in different fitness and teamwork activities and chatted to some of the volunteers who help deliver the programs.

The work by Bulldogs has helped around 1,500 children with their physical and mental health by encouraging personal development and education, employment and training, as well as providing the clear benefits to fitness through sport.