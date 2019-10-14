Kate Middleton and Prince William Touch Down in Pakistan for the Start of Their Royal Tour!

Kate Middleton and Prince William received a royal welcome as they touched down in Pakistan on Monday to begin what their staff is calling their “most complex” tour ever.

The couple stepped off the British Government’s Royal Air Force Voyager plane at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi — just outside the capital, Islamabad — where they were met by the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew.

Kate arrived in a culturally inspired look — a twist on the traditional shalwar kameez. The royal opted for a stunning aqua blue bespoke flowing top and fitted pants by Catherine Walker (one of her go-to designers and a favorite of Princess Diana), which she paired with nude heels.

William and Kate will spend five days in the country, attending events in Islamabad, Lahore and heading to the mountains of the north and the western border. The royal parents, who have left children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, at home in London, will cover more than 620 miles as they cross the country.

The visit will focus on programs “which empower young people, and organizations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life. Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the U.K.’s top priorities in Pakistan,” the couple’s spokesman said in a briefing before the tour.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.”

At an outing earlier this month, Will and Kate said they were looking forward to trying the food in Pakistan. Kate then revealed that she often cooks curry at home, and typically makes a mild version for their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and a spicier one for her and William.

“I’m going to need a bigger suit,” William joked, pulling out the waist and jacket of his suit.

Their highly anticipated arrival on Monday was their only event of the day. The tour will pick up on Tuesday morning when William and Kate start “building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan,” their spokesman added.