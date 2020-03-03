Kate Middleton and Prince William Touch Down in Ireland for Royal Tour — in Coordinating Outfits!

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William have arrived in Ireland for a visit that will see them display their burgeoning diplomatic skills.

Kate, 38, stepped off the plane dressed head-to-toe in green in honor of the Emerald Isle. She wore a patterned dress by Alessandra Rich under a Catherine Walker coat along with matching accessories — a clutch, heels and headband. William, 37, also got in the spirit with a green tie paired with his suit and long jacket.

The royal couple will embark on visits to the capital of Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway over a packed three-day tour.

The royal parents — whose children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month, remained home in London — are kicking off their tour on Tuesday with a visit to see the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, before heading to the Garden of Remembrance, which is a memorial “dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence,” the couple’s office at Kensington Palace says.

The poignant moment will help herald three busy days, during which they will “focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.” William and Kate “are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”

They are also meeting the Taoiseach Leo Varadker on their first day in the Irish capital.

The visit, following a request by U.K.’s Foreign Office, seeks to enhance relations following the lead of William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who made a groundbreaking visit in 2011. That tour had been the first official visit by a monarch in a century, the latter period of which saw a violent campaign to unite Ireland with British Northern Ireland.

William’s brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle were visitors to the country in July 2018.

During their three-day tour of thriving cities and rural communities, William and Kate are set to take in Ireland’s rich culture and spectacular scenery, meeting local organizations working to support and empower young people and help them develop important life skills. They will also hear about Ireland’s conservation initiatives, including efforts on sustainable farming and marine conservation.

Over on the west coast at Galway, there will be a series of events showcasing the richness and diversity of Irish culture, art and sport.

Security is likely to be heavy — a reminder of the darker days of British and Irish history. Among the countless tragedies of that period, which saw the IRA leading a violent campaign against British rule, was the 1979 murder by the Irish Republican Army of Lord (Louis) Mountbatten. An uncle of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, he was also an important mentor to Prince Charles, who visited the site of the murder five years ago. That was another key sign in the gradual easing of relations.