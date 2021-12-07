Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert Lineup Revealed — and Prince William Made the Cut!

Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, and the Westminster Abbey Choir will sing at Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Wednesday, in honor of the heroes of the pandemic

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is getting some vocal support from Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be joined by her husband and "other members of the royal family" when she hosts Royal Carols: Together At Christmas at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, it has been announced by the show's broadcaster, ITV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Organized to honor the heroes of the pandemic, the festive special will feature carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside musical performances from Ellie Goulding, Scottish singer Tom Walker, and "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis.

It will later be aired on ITV and ITV Hub on Christmas Eve, "in aid of bringing everyone together," says Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning, in a release.

"We're honored to be airing an incredibly special carol event with a difference," she adds.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England Prince William and Kate Middleton at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Royal Carols is supported by The Royal Foundation and has been set up to "recognize and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic," Kensington Palace said in a release on November 30.

It added that Kate hopes the event will not only acknowledge the "unprecedented challenges" that people have faced but also celebrate how communities have come together since the start of the pandemic.

"It will be a moment for the nation to come together and look back on the past 18 months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others," the palace added in their release.

While William will be delivering a reading at the event it's not yet known whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will also be in attendance — or if Kate will take to the stage alongside the professional artists.

It also remains to be seen whether William will show off his singing again! The royal displayed his skills back in 2013 during a self-described "cringe"-worthy moment alongside Taylor Swift.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me," William recently told the Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series about his famous spur-of-the-moment performance with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at a Centrepoint charity event in 2013.

"Frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…'" joked William about the moment he was coerced onto stage. "I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

Prince William Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Prince William | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty

Thankfully the Duke of Cambridge is able to look on the funny side of trying to belt out 'Livin' On A Prayer' alongside a pair of American music legends.

"There's so many pressures, but I think making a fool of yourself is okay," William adds in the special Christmas episode of the Apple series, which premieres on Dec. 6.

"It's okay to not take yourself too seriously and have those moments where you let go and you just go, 'Do you know what? I'm okay with this.'