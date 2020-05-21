Kate Middleton and Prince William Call Bingo in Unexpected Zoom Game with Nursing Home Residents!

"George would like this one — 5 and 5, snake’s alive," Kate said as she called the numbers

"Introducing your new bingo callers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!"

Kate Middleton and Prince William took on the surprising role of guest Bingo callers in a cheerful game of bingo over Zoom with nursing home residents in Wales this week.

The royal parents of three took turns calling out the numbers in the game, which they conducted over video chat, at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday before chatting with some of the carers and residents.

"Catherine is going to pick out the first ball," William said as Kate held the ball up to the screen for the residents to see, saying, “So, the first number is five and eight, 58."

"George would like this one — five and five, snake’s alive," she said as she called the next number, referencing her 6-year-old son Prince George.

William then chose a ball and held it up to the screen, calling out: “Two little ducks, number two,” followed by Kate calling out the next two balls: “Eight and seven, 87. Six and two, tickety-boo," she said, using the traditional bingo lingo.

"Are we drawing these numbers badly?" William then asked as the group laughed.

As they spoke to residents after the game, Kate told Margaret Stocks, “Hi Margaret. Lovely to meet you, how did you get on?”

Stocks responded, "We won one line in the bingo,” to which Kate replied, “Oh fantastic, well done!”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

The couple has been focused on how nursing homes and those working in them are coping amid the coronavirus pandemic. There have been nearly 12,000 deaths in care homes in the U.K. due to the virus, the BBC reported earlier this week.

Before the bingo game, William and Kate chatted with staff members about the impact of the virus and the challenges that they have faced as a result of the pandemic.

“If there’s hopefully some positivity that comes out of this horrendous time, it is that there’s a light shone on all of the wonderful things you all do and on the social care sector, and it allows people to acknowledge, respect and appreciate everything that you are doing," William said during the call.

The royal couple also learned how the facility, which provides residential, dementia and nursing care, has adapted amid the crisis, including with the use of technology, such as video calls, to allow residents to stay in touch with their families and friends.

William and Kate's call was one of a series in recent weeks to those on the frontlines of the pandemic. The couple has wanted to hear from care workers about their experiences and to say thanks for looking after the most vulnerable in society.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William call Shout Volunteers Kensington Palace

One of William's biggest focuses is the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on mental wellbeing, especially among frontline workers, his office at Kensington Palace says. William was told about the measures that caregivers have taken, including by self-isolating from their own families, and the impact it has had on their own mental health. William and Kate have been highlighting the need to support those working on the frontlines against the virus and have backed a new service, Our Frontline, to support key workers.

In another call on May 6, William spoke to members of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, one of the largest integrated health and social care trusts in the U.K., and heard how staff are supporting service users and the bereaved through these challenging times.