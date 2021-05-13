The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton on Thursday to see three projects helping to support children’s mental wellbeing

Kate Middleton and Prince William Take a Day Trip for an Important Cause

Kate Middleton and Prince William are flying the flag for Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.

The royal parents visited Wolverhampton, England, to highlight a series of programs aimed at children's wellbeing on Thursday. They began their trip with a visit to The Way Youth Zone, a local group that motivates and inspires young people and provides opportunities for young people to participate in constructive activities.

Kate, who wore a navy polka dot blouse under a wool coat dress from Catherine Walker & Co, showed off her table tennis skills and bow and arrow technique, got her hands dirty alongside William as they potted a few plants.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in a series of wellbeing sessions with young people and met some ambassadors from the HeadStart program, which is designed to improve the resilience and emotional wellbeing of children and young people by giving them the skills they need to address life's challenges.

The program is also being utilized by one of Kate's main charities, the Anna Freud Centre, and University College London to evaluate evidence about new ways to improve the mental health and wellbeing of young people and prevent serious mental health issues from developing.

William and Kate will follow up their visit by going across town to see some more projects aimed at supporting the mental health of local people.

Thursday's outing marks the second of several interventions William, 38, and Kate, 39, are making as they highlight Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. On Monday, Kate released a video of a touching call she made to a teen named Romy who took part in the Duchess of Cambridge's "Hold Still" photo project, which highlighted life amid lockdown.

On Friday, the couple will lead voices from around the world in the Mental Health Minute, a special broadcast made to more than 20 million people via 500 radio stations. The initiative will also support Shout 85258, the U.K.'s first free, confidential text support service, which William and Kate launched in May 2019 alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It provides help from clinical supervisors and trained volunteers to talk to those facing problems.