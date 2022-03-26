Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out on Final Day of Their Caribbean Tour
After attending a glamorous reception on Friday night, Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for their final day in The Bahamas — and the last day of their week-long tour of the Caribbean.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Abaco's main island on Saturday to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian and to see how communities are still being rebuilt more than two years later.
On September 1, 2019, Abaco was dramatically hit by the hurricane, which saw winds of up to 185mph and left devastation in its wake. It damaged 75% of homes across the chain of islands and resulted in a tragic loss of life. Queen Elizabeth wrote to the Governor-General to express her condolences following the hurricane.
For her final day of outings, Kate wore a bright pink dress by the British brand RIXO, wedge heel espadrilles and carried a matching pink clutch.
William and Kate first paid a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church to hear first-hand what it was like to be on the island at the point the hurricane hit, and how people have come together to support each other during an incredibly difficult time.
Upon their arrival, William and Kate were greeted by local Members of Parliament Kirk Cornish and Pastor Silbert Mills. The couple then joined a discussion with local residents to hear about how the community has pulled together since the hurricane.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
They are also set to pay a visit to Abaco's Memorial Wall to honor the many victims of the hurricane. It is estimated that over 2,000 people lost their lives in the storm.
During the service, Kate was invited to lay some flowers.
Later in the day, they will travel to Grand Bahama Island to meet with one of William's Earthshot Prize winners, Coral Vita, and see their ground-breaking ideas for restoring and preserving reefs.