Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Joint Outing as Meghan and Harry Conclude Royal Tour

Just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrap their 10-day tour in Africa, Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready to kick off their own royal tour.

In less than two weeks, the royal couple will travel to Pakistan for their tour, which will run from Oct. 14 to 18.

Kate, who wore a flowing teal and emerald maxi dress by ARoss Girl x Soler and ceramic drop earrings by Pakistani designer Zeen, and William stepped out on Wednesday to visit the Aga Khan Centre in London. The event is being hosted by the current Aga Khan (spiritual leader), Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, who is the grandson of Aga Khan III, the first president of the All-India Muslim League, who was born in what is now Pakistan.

William and Kate’s last royal tour together came in January 2018, when they visited Sweden and Norway while Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

The event on Wednesday will showcase modern Pakistani culture and will allow the couple to meet a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists.

The Aga Khan Centre in London is a place for education, knowledge, cultural exchange and insight into Muslim civilizations. Organizations within the center work together to bridge the gap in understanding about Muslim cultures and to connect the public to global development issues.

The outing comes as Meghan and Harry conclude their whirlwind tour in Africa. After spending the past few days traveling to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, the prince reunited with his wife and their nearly 5-month-old son, Archie, in South Africa for the final day of their royal tour.

The royal couple, who arrived at the event holding hands, made headlines on Tuesday when Harry released an emotional statement condemning the British tabloid press for the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received “throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”