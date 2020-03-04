Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Day 2 of Their Royal Tour in Ireland!

Image zoom Shutterstock

After paying tribute to their hosts in Ireland with a series of mostly-formal events on Tuesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending their second day on tour seeing some of the causes closest to their hearts.

The royal couple kicked off day two of their royal tour with a visit to a mental health charity in Dublin to see how the issue of mental health awareness is being tackled among the youth in Ireland. They will also pay a visit to a social justice charity and witness the efforts being made to foster and support sustainable farming.

On Wednesday morning, Will and Kate — wearing a white, double-breasted coat from Reiss teamed with black skinny jeans — met with young people who have been helped by Jigsaw, a charity that delivers free one-to-one therapy sessions for young people ages 12-25. The organization also takes part in pioneering research and offers programs aiming to inform and educate.

The royal parents also chatted with teachers and parents about the programs that take place in their communities.

Next up was a visit to a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern. The couple traveled to County Kildare, about an hour outside Dublin, to see how the charity supports vulnerable young people and families who are facing challenging times. At Extern’s Savannah House in County Kildare, they were shown how the center provides a safe space to support vulnerable people, and joined in a number of activities which underlined that life-saving support.

Each year Extern speaks up for more than 20,000 children and families across Ireland, helping equip young people with the life skills that they need to better tackle the issues facing them.

Later, they will visit a research farm in County Meath, and learn more about its research to promote sustainable farming throughout Ireland. William, 38, is taking a greater interest in farming as he prepares to one day head up the Duchy of Cornwall estate. He has also spoken recently of immersing his own children in the springtime activity of helping bring newborn lambs into the world near his country home, Anmer Hall.