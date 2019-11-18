Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for a Glam Royal Date Night!

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying a date night at the theater!

The royal couple attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday evening. The event supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K., who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

Kate wore a black lace gown by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) paired with dangling Erdem earrings, while William looked dapper in a classic black bow tie.

The event will include performances from Rod Stewart, the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Surprises Commuters as She Catches the Train to Her Royal Engagement in Norfolk

William and Kate, who celebrated the ninth anniversary of their royal engagement over the weekend, will meet with some of the performers and charity members before and after the show.

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the event on behalf of the royal family. But they are currently on a six-week break from their royal duties to spend some valuable “family time” together, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a “Royal Command Performance” at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund. In July 1919, the second royal show was performed and was the first to be billed a “Royal Variety Performance.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Held at London’s Coliseum, the show was staged as a “celebration of peace” and, as the official announcement expressed it, “had been commanded by The King to show his appreciation of the generous manner in which artistes of the variety stage had helped the numerous funds connected with the war.”