Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Off Lockdown Tans — and Princess Beatrice Has a New Hair Color!

Kate Middleton, Prince William and other members of the royal family have clearly been spending time outdoors during the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, were sporting tans as they returned to in-person royal duties in recent weeks.

After Kate took a June 18 trip to Fakenham Garden Centre to see how small businesses were dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in her first public outing since lockdown, she helped plant a garden at The Nook, one of the East Anglia's Children’s Hospices facilities in Norfolk one week later. While planting and chatting with families helped by the organization, it was clear that Kate's summer glow was back for the season.

Prince William has also gotten some sun while quarantining with Kate and their three children at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. In a video he recorded in support of a virtual marathon that usually takes place in Lewa in Kenya, his bronzed skin was apparent against his white polo shirt before he went for an outdoor run.

Princess Beatrice, who had to cancel her May wedding due to the pandemic, also changed up her look for summer. Not only does she have a seasonal tan, but she's also rocking lighter locks. As seen in a video she recorded for her mother Sarah Ferguson's YouTube channel, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter appears to have changed up her hair color from a reddish tone to blonde.

Prince Harry recently relocated to Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle and their 1-year-old son, Archie — and the Duke of Sussex already has a California glow. Harry had been showing off his tan face in virtual appearances, including an Instagram video posted by England Rugby last week in which Harry spoke about missing rugby amid the coronavirus crisis from his L.A. home.

