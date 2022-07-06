Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA at Polo Match: See the Pics!
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare moment of PDA at a charity polo match in Windsor on Wednesday.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, received a congratulatory kiss on the cheek from his wife after his polo team won the fundraising polo tournament, which raised more than $1 million for the couple's various charities.
William and Kate, who celebrated their 11th anniversary in April, also exchanged a hug and were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other's backs as they left the field.
Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it's at their own discretion.
"Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," Meier said. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."
In a surprise move, William and Kate, 40, also brought their dog Orla along for the sporting event, which took place near the Queen's home of Windsor Castle.
The outing also comes amid the couple's move to the town of Berkshire in Windsor.
The Cambridge family is planning to relocate from their London home at Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle.
The move reflects the changing needs of the couple's three children: Prince George, who turns 9 in July, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
George and Charlotte will leave their London prep school, Thomas's Battersea, at the end of the current term, PEOPLE confirmed, and will enroll in a school in the Windsor area. It has been widely reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Although the children's schooling was the primary reason to make the change, there are other benefits: Berkshire is also home to Bucklebury, where Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, raised Kate and her two siblings and where they still live.
Along with the short 40-minute car ride between Windsor and Bucklebury, William, who turns 40 on June 21, and Kate, 40, will of course be just minutes away from William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 96.