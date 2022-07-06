Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare PDA at Polo Match: See the Pics!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the midst of a move to Windsor, where the polo match took place

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare moment of PDA at a charity polo match in Windsor on Wednesday.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, received a congratulatory kiss on the cheek from his wife after his polo team won the fundraising polo tournament, which raised more than $1 million for the couple's various charities.

William and Kate, who celebrated their 11th anniversary in April, also exchanged a hug and were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other's backs as they left the field.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples being lovey-dovey in public — it's at their own discretion.

kate middleton, prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

"Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," Meier said. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."

In a surprise move, William and Kate, 40, also brought their dog Orla along for the sporting event, which took place near the Queen's home of Windsor Castle.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and dog Prince William at Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Kate Middleton and dog Orla | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The outing also comes amid the couple's move to the town of Berkshire in Windsor.

The Cambridge family is planning to relocate from their London home at Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle.

The move reflects the changing needs of the couple's three children: Prince George, who turns 9 in July, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Kate Middleton Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

George and Charlotte will leave their London prep school, Thomas's Battersea, at the end of the current term, PEOPLE confirmed, and will enroll in a school in the Windsor area. It has been widely reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Although the children's schooling was the primary reason to make the change, there are other benefits: Berkshire is also home to Bucklebury, where Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, raised Kate and her two siblings and where they still live.