Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Christmas Message After Queen Cancels Royal Family's Plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing their Christmas wishes with those around the world who have had to change their holiday plans amid the surge in COVID cases.

"This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need — we are thinking of you. W & C,"

The royal couple had to rethink their Christmas plans this year after William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, canceled the royal family's traditional gathering at Sandringham.

With the Omicron coronavirus variant causing a surge in cases in the U.K., the monarch, 95, decided to stay at Windsor Castle.

A royal source said it was a personal decision taken after "careful consideration" and reflects an ongoing "precautionary approach." The source added that she will be visited by various members of the family over the Christmas holiday.

William, Kate and their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — are ringing in the holiday at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk on the Queen's Sandringham Estate. Members of the Middleton family are expected to join them at their spacious 10-bedroom home.

On Christmas Eve, Kate's musical talents were on display during the broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service broadcast. The royal accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano in a surprise duet.

According to a royal source, the idea for the performance came from the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

She learned the piano as a child and has taken "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic. Then she attended a Forward Trust event this October, where met Walker, 30, and heard him perform "Leave a Light On," his song about the struggles of those experiencing addiction.

William and Kate are just like any other parents on Christmas morning: receiving a very early wake-up call from their excited children.

