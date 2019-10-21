Kate Middleton and Prince William Share a Rare Glimpse Inside Their Rickshaw Ride in Pakistan

Kate Middleton and Prince William know how to travel in style!

A highlight of the royal couple’s recent tour of Pakistan was their glamorous arrival in a motorized rickshaw to a special reception held in their honor, and now fans are getting their first-ever glimpse inside the tricked out ride. In a video shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page recapping their five-day tour of the country, Kate and William are seen climbing into the rickshaw and excitedly taking in the colorful scene.

The interior of the tuk-tuk matched the outside, which featured vibrant designs of the scenes and animals of Pakistan. Behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the Pakistan and U.K. flags as well as neon lights.

Kate, 37, glittered in a sparkling deep emerald column gown by Jenny Packham and earrings by Onitaa, sourced from Pakistan, while William, also 37, cut a dashing figure in a traditional green sherwani — a long coat-like garment — by Pakistani designer Naushemian. (Kate was predicted to wear green during the royal tour as it represents the green flag of Pakistan.)

William and Kate spent the evening at the iconic Pakistan Monument in the capital city of Islamabad, where they joined some of the best-known people from the creative arts and business communities as they were entertained by the sounds and creative talent of Pakistan.

Hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, the celebration drew to a close a day that had focused on girls’ education and inspiring teaching projects, and the diplomacy of meeting President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Instagram video, simply captioned “Thank you Pakistan,” also showed clips of Kate and William visiting the Badshahi mosque in Lahore (where Princess Diana also visited during her visits to Pakistan in the 1990s), seeing the effects of climate change at a melting glacier, playing cricket and other highlights from their tour.

“It’s been fantastic,” Kate told CNN of the tour. “We’ve seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety. It was amazing seeing some of the geography, but then to see the communities like this has been really special.”