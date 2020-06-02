Kate Middleton and Prince William Send Special Video Message to Australia from Their Home Office
"We were deeply moved by what we saw," Prince William said in a video message to first responders in Australia
Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up once again from their home office in Norfolk to support the efforts of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the royal couple released their latest video message in honor of Australia’s inaugural “Thank a First Responder Day” on Tuesday.
“Earlier this year, we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, who worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires,” William said. "The world was watching your efforts and we were deeply moved by what we saw.”
Kate added, "Sadly, you’re now on the frontline of yet another emergency. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental well-being.”
She added, "Today, on Australia’s inaugural ‘Thank a First Responder Day,’ you all deserve our huge thanks.”
William concluded, “Time and time again when Australia has needed protecting, you have answered that call. You should be immensely proud of everything you do and we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families.”
"Thank you," they both said in unison.
Kate and Prince William have been isolating with their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, about 112 miles north of London.
“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate recently told the BBC. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”