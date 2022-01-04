The dazzling new photo was taken during a special date night for the royal couple

Kate Middleton and Prince William Ring in the New Year with Their Most Glamorous Photo Yet

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a very special date night to mark the new year.

The photo, which was taken in September at the London premiere of the latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, shows the couple smiling and clasping hands in the backseat of their car before they hit the red carpet.

"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! 🎆" they captioned the photo on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the event in a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape. Elegant earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and a neatly swept updo rounded out the Duchess's look — a look so nice, in fact, that star Daniel Craig told her, "You look jolly lovely!"

William suited up in a luxe velvet jacket with satin lapels, black cashmere slippers by Arthur Sleep and an OMEGA watch.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William 'No Time To Die' World Premiere, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 28 Sep 2021 Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

William and Kate recently shared another special photo that showed their family of five on a private family trip to Jordan. The photo was used for their annual Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge capped off 2021 with an intimate Christmas celebration at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk alongside their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. They were joined by members of Kate's family, including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The royal couple had to rethink their Christmas plans this year after William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, canceled the royal family's traditional gathering at Sandringham.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton The Cambridge family's 2021 Christmas card | Credit: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

Kate and William shared their Christmas wishes with those around the world who have had to change their holiday plans amid the surge in COVID cases.