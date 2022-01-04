Kate Middleton and Prince William Ring in the New Year with Their Most Glamorous Photo Yet
The dazzling new photo was taken during a special date night for the royal couple
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a very special date night to mark the new year.
The photo, which was taken in September at the London premiere of the latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, shows the couple smiling and clasping hands in the backseat of their car before they hit the red carpet.
"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! 🎆" they captioned the photo on Saturday.
The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the event in a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape. Elegant earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa and a neatly swept updo rounded out the Duchess's look — a look so nice, in fact, that star Daniel Craig told her, "You look jolly lovely!"
William suited up in a luxe velvet jacket with satin lapels, black cashmere slippers by Arthur Sleep and an OMEGA watch.
William and Kate recently shared another special photo that showed their family of five on a private family trip to Jordan. The photo was used for their annual Christmas card.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge capped off 2021 with an intimate Christmas celebration at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk alongside their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. They were joined by members of Kate's family, including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
The royal couple had to rethink their Christmas plans this year after William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, canceled the royal family's traditional gathering at Sandringham.
Kate and William shared their Christmas wishes with those around the world who have had to change their holiday plans amid the surge in COVID cases.
"This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need — we are thinking of you. W & C."The scaled-down celebrations will continue for the family as Kate marks her milestone 40th birthday on Sunday.