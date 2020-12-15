Hear Kate Middleton and Prince William Recite Special Poem as They ‘Share a Bit of Christmas Magic’

The video features clips of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking their children to a holiday pantomime show last week, which was in support of essential workers

Kate Middleton and Prince William are saying a poetic thanks to essential workers as they spread some “Christmas magic.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a heartwarming video of them reciting a poem over footage celebrating the selfless contribution frontline workers have made during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film captures the spirit of their memorable outing last week when they took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to a holiday pantomime performance in support of essential workers in the community. It also shows the special surprise of hundreds of presents that were given to key workers by Hamley’s store in Regent’s Street, London. The evening was supported by the U.K.'s National Lottery.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton take their kids to the theater | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

The couple’s office tweeted out the two-and-a-half-minute film early on Tuesday with a message from the royals saying, “This Christmas as want to say THANK YOU to our key workers and their families for all they have done and for the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe. As a small part in that effort we have worked with @HamleysOfficial @TNLUK to share a bit of Christmas magic...”

In the poem — based on Twas the Night Before Christmas — Kate says, "The nurses, the doctors at the heart of the fight joined teachers, shop workers, volunteers in their plight."

William then adds, "And the country was grateful for all they had done, and wanted to thank them and bring them some fun."

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Getty

As the gifts are handed over, Kate narrates, “With smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes, the children couldn’t believe they’d had such a surprise.”

"There's magic to be found wherever you look," William adds. "The moral of the story, true now more than ever, is that remarkable things happen when we all work together.”

William and Kate, both 38, have help lead the British appreciation for the emergency staffers, teachers, nurses, doctors and shop workers who have kept people well and kept essential stores and services going throughout this difficult year. They have frequently visited with emergency crews and response centers and were public, alongside their children, in the symbolic clapping for carers that took place every week at the height of the first lockdown.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!