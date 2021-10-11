“Taking care of our mental health and well-being has never been more important,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared

Kate Middleton and Prince William Mark World Mental Health Day on Instagram: 'There Is Help Out There'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are once again stressing the importance of mental health.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message on Instagram, sharing several organizations — including one of Kate's main charities, the Anna Freud Centre — that support those who are struggling.

"Taking care of our mental health and well-being has never been more important. This #WorldMentalHealthDay we are highlighting some of the fantastic organisations providing support for those who might need it - because there is help out there," their caption read. "What will you be doing to take care of your mental health today?"

Prince William and Kate, both 39, have been vocal advocates for mental health over the years.

Most recently, the pair joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles during Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

Ahead of the event, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took part in a series of well-being sessions with young people and met some ambassadors from the HeadStart program, which is designed to improve the resilience and emotional well-being of children and young people by giving them the skills they need to address life's challenges.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Last year, the couple also helped pull together a group of charities to provide mental health support to people working on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"Our Frontline" provided one-to-one support and online help to assist frontline workers in getting the mental health relief that they needed as they tackled difficult and often-harrowing cases.

"The Duke and Duchess have been hearing from representatives of mental health organizations and talking with frontline workers and hospital staff about what they need and are committed to do what they can to support the mental health charities," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time. "Both of them have been instrumental in convening the sector and helping bring partners together."