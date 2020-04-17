Image zoom BBC

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing details about their time at home with their three young children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Homeschooling and helping Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis — who turns 2 next week — understand why they are in isolation are among the issues they’ve faced as a young family.

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate, 38, told the BBC in a rare interview early Friday. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

The royal couple was also asked about managing homeschooling, to which William laughed and said it has been “fun.” Kate then revealed she had even tried a new trick during the Easter break.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!” she began. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”

Like millions of others, the royal parents have been using video calls to keep up with family members they can’t see during self-isolation.

“We’ve been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other,” William, 37 said.

“As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through,” he explained.

Kate added, “It’s so true. And I think your father and my parents and our families . . . have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a two-year-old.”

And it seems Louis can’t resist inadvertently cutting the calls. “For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button,” William revealed of his youngest.