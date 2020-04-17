Kate Middleton and Prince William Narrate New Film on Mental Health Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Kensington Palace/PA Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William have narrated a new film that aims to help people access expert advice on mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis.

The film, which will be broadcasted across British national TV channels on April 20, highlights what is available on the Every Mind Matters platform to help people with issues such as anxiety, stress and difficulties sleeping amid the pandemic.

In the film, William, 37, and Kate, 38, say, “All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious. So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.

“Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things. Search Every Mind Matters to get your action plan today. We’re in this together.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BBC

The range of new resources on the updated every Mind Matters site include a tailored COVID-19 Mind Plan and COVID-19 specific content for individuals and their loved ones.

News of the initiative came after the couple appeared in a rare joint interview from their home to talk about the mental health pressures that health workers and caregivers — and others — are under during the pandemic.

New figures, highlighted by their office at Kensington Palace, show that 82.5 percent of Britons are worried about the effect that the coronavirus is having on their life, with 53 percent saying it was affected their mental wellbeing, while nearly half report having high levels of anxiety.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chaired a roundtable with some leading mental health experts and charity heads last week. During the conference call, the couple — who have made mental health a central plank of their public work for many years — expressed their thanks to workers and professionals in the sector for supporting those who are struggling, and discussed what specific mental health support that is needed both now but also in the future to deal with the challenges sparked by the pandemic.

Among those at the roundtable were Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind; Peter Fonagy, CEO of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families; Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be and Victoria Hornby, CEO of Mental Health Innovations.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton PA Images

Hornby, whose organization runs the Shout 85258 crisis text service, said, “One of the issues is the overwhelming information about coronavirus and that people may view their mental health struggles as being unimportant in the context of the other things that are going on. We do want to hear from those facing mental health challenges and that they do still deserve and need the support that they would require at any other time.”

Farmer added, “The only way that we’re going to tackle that is by working collaboratively and addressing those needs, thinking about the groups that are going to need particular support at particular times, but also thinking about how we can work together. I think that there will be a need in the coming months to think about how we can come together to offer something that’s even greater than the sum of our parts.”