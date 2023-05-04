Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Fan During London Train Ride — Watch the Viral Moment!

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their train ride on London's Elizabeth Line Thursday a memorable experience for one lucky fan.

The royal couple used the train to travel to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to learn more about how the tavern was preparing for the upcoming coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"The Elizabeth Line sprint at Tottenham Court Road is quite enjoyable once you get used to it #Trains," quipped Francis Bourgeois in the caption of a TikTok video that captured the unique moment with the use of a GoPro camera.

The viral clip starts with Bourgeois running to catch the train as he explains to viewers through a voiceover: "Have you ever found yourself at Tottenham Court Road station wanting to go eastbound and the train you are wanting to get is ready to go? Well, me too. Pretty much every time."

As soon as he takes his seat inside the train, the Prince and Princess of Wales are seen preparing to offboard before they stop to shake Bourgeois' hand. After doing so, the lucky passenger tells them, "Nice to meet you. I hope you enjoyed the Elizabeth Line. Prince William replies, "Yes, we did. Cheerio."

After the clip began to go viral and acquired close to two million views, many TikTok users took to the comment section to leave their reactions. One user wrote, "Bud just stumbled into the Royal Family," while another joked, "best plot twist I have ever seen."

Once arriving at the tavern, the royal couple also took time to greet some fans waiting outside after they finished their first official appearance of the coronation week.

"I asked if the kids ( Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis) were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday, so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle tells PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

The royal couple will be officially crowned in a ceremony held on Saturday at Westminster Abbey that will be televised and live-streamed across various networks. While it is expected to last only about an hour, it is slated to be a weekend-long celebration with many festivities to honor the historical moment.