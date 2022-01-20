Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Healthcare Workers — and Meet a Cockapoo Therapy Puppy!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have focused on the mental health of healthcare workers throughout the pandemic

Kate Middleton and Prince William are championing the mental health of healthcare workers.

The royal couple traveled to rural Lancashire in the northwest of England on Thursday to check in on health staff members who have faced unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate met with doctors, nurses and other health workers at Clitheroe Community Hospital. The couple was particularly interested to hear how NHS Charities Together, which the couple has promoted through the last two years, has supported hospitals and their staff over the past two years.

They were also introduced to the latest aid for overworked healthcare workers — a cockapoo puppy named Alfie who will be trained as a therapy dog to support patients and workers at the hospital. Kate and William were right at home with the adorable puppy. They adopted a new black cocker spaniel into their family last year after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

After their visit with the puppy, they shared a playful tweet, asking people to weigh in on who they thought Alfie preferred: William or Kate!

The addition of Alfie is one way that NHS Charities Together has been crucial in helping support the mental wellbeing of their staffers.

The charity has donated more than $410,000 to help set up wellbeing services for the 9,000 staff across East Lancashire Hospitals Trust — and has funded the arrival of the therapy dog.

William and Kate also spent time talking to patients about how they've been coping throughout the pandemic and heard about the successful vaccination efforts.

