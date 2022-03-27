The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge connected with local children during the outing

Prince William Is in Full Dad Mode During Visit to Children's Home in The Bahamas

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a poignant visit to meet with vulnerable children in The Bahamas on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to the island of Grand Bahama where they visited the Grand Bahama Children's Home, which cares for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected.

William was in his element during the visit, pushing the kids on swings and playing soccer.

Since it was established in 1977 by the local community, the Children's Home has cared for over 900 children. Currently, it is home to around 30 children ranging in ages from one to 17.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess were met by senior staff before being taken on a tour of the home by two older children. William and Kate then met children and a group of staff in the garden to hear about the challenges they have faced, notably during the pandemic and after the hurricane.

The visit was one of the royal couple's last outings of their week-long Caribbean tour, which also saw them make stops in Belize and Jamaica. William and Kate will return home to the U.K. later this evening.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate traveled to Abaco to see firsthand how the community is recovering since the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

They also sampled some local culinary favorites during a Fish Fry visit and met locals on a royal walkabout. They were especially attentive to the younger children who came out to meet them.