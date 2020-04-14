Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Important Update to Their Website Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Kensington Palace/PA Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing their part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple made an important announcement concerning their charitable organization, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on their website, saying they “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the U.K.”

They also offered a glimpse into the weeks ahead, saying they will focus on working to provide support to frontline responders and their families, promoting their charities that help with mental health needs for healthcare workers and their loves ones and thanking part “in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis.”

The website’s homepage has also been changed to reflect their new focus, showing photos from the couple’s visit to a call center run by the London Ambulance Service on March 20.

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, have showed their support for emergency workers, including their final in-person outing to the call center. They followed the advice about social distancing during the outing, avoiding handshakes and staying apart from the staff as they learned about their vital work.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Kensington Palace/PA Images

When it became clear that public royal outings had to be avoided, Kate and William joined the movement to work from home. They stayed in contact with their key organizations through social media, phone calls and video chats.

The couple made their first-ever royal outing via video chat when they called a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being taught and looked after. They sat side-by-side as they spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire — and even got to see arts and crafts projects in celebration of Easter.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.

William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

Kate and William’s three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 this month — even got involved. The kids made a surprise appearance on the couple’s social media pages on March 26, enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus as they joined in on a viral hashtag initiative amid the pandemic.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags ##ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

Prince Louis stands between his older siblings — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison. George and Charlotte smile throughout the clip, with the little princess letting out a giggle towards the end.

