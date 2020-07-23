Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Big Announcement About Their Royal Foundation Charity

Earlier in the week, the royal couple held a very special meeting on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Kate Middleton and Prince William are announcing one of their biggest charitable acts to date.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted over $2 million in support of the U.K.’s frontline community and the nation’s mental health, through a fund which was set up as part of their organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K., the couple announced Thursday.

The grants — made to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support — build on the work that The Royal Foundation has already done in recent months to support those on the frontline of the pandemic crisis in the U.K. and within the mental health sector.

Earlier in the week, William and Kate invited four representatives from organizations that will benefit from the COVID-19 Response Fund to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk — where William and Kate have been isolating alongside their three children at their country home.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Image zoom Prince William Kensington Palace

During the group’s socially-distanced outdoor chat, Kate said, “Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.”

William added, “It’s great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

Since the start of the pandemic, William and Kate participated in various video calls, bringing together partners from across the mental health, frontline and bereavement sectors to understand the unique challenges being faced during the coronavirus crisis.

They have also shared personal experiences from their family’s time in lockdown.

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate told the BBC in April. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

Image zoom Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate also shared a light-hearted moment on Father’s Day with the release of a candid photo showing Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, happily piling on top of dad William.

