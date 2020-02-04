Kate Middleton and Prince William Learn Welsh Words from Kids Playing Hooky to Meet Them

Kate Middleton and Prince William Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton are brushing up on their Welsh!

After their visit to a local lifeboat station in south Wales on Tuesday, the royal couple went on a brief walkabout to chat with residents — including some excited children! — who had been waiting in the blustery wind to meet them.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the first years of their married life in North Wales, they asked the children to help polish their language skills. “She asked the children to teach her some Welsh words,” Rosaria Burke, 25, says. “They said hello and ‘nos da’ for goodnight.”

William, on the other hand, had already mastered “good morning” — saying “bore da” — the only problem being that it was already afternoon. When one woman taught him “prynhawn da” for good afternoon, he repeated it and added, “But you guys have probably been here since morning. Your hands aren’t so cold — they’ve got the coldest hands up there,” the royal said, gesturing towards Mumbles Pier which they had just left.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The prince also asked some children if they liked the subject of math at school, telling them, “I never got on with maths.” He then asked their favorite soccer teams, to which he discovered there weren’t any takers for his team, Aston Villa.

A little further down the line, Kate shared high fives with some of the youngsters who held up their arms.

Just before the royal couple headed to Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour, a quintessential British spot along the seafront, Kate leaned down to chat with 5-year-old Edith Hayes.

“Kate asked if she’d got the day off school to come here. And she asked what we were doing to warm up,” Edith’s mom, Hannah Lewis shares. “Edith said she was having our chocolate with marshmallows on top. Kate said she loves hot chocolate.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

During their visit, Kate and Prince William also met with rescue crews and volunteers at the lifeboat station and watched the crew engage in a launch.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Polly Thomas/Getty

At an ice cream parlor, the royal couple also discussed the princess’ survey on children’s early years, called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” The survey was launched this month as the royal mom of three undertook a whirlwind 24-hour tour that also took in the Welsh capital Cardiff. Last week, it emerged that more than 100,000 had taken part in the month-long project.

Kate and William will next visit the Tata Steelworks in nearby Port Talbot, the U.K.’s largest steel plant, employing 4,000 people. There, the pair will take part in a discussion with company directors and trade unions before spending time with workers in the plant’s Hot Strip Mill and in its Training Academy.