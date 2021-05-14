Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities in a 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by David Beckham, actress Joanna Lumley, pop singer Anne-Marie and more for their latest event in honor of U.K.‘s Mental Health Awareness Week

kate middleton corrects prince william in their most candid moment ever — on their new youtube channel!

kate middleton corrects prince william in their most candid moment ever — on their new youtube channel!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are encouraging open conversations about mental health.

On Friday, the royal couple joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as the country comes to an end its Mental Health Awareness Week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the PSA, William, 38, said, "It would be great to keep talking," as Anne-Maire added, "To a loved one, friend or colleague — let's keep making the conversation accessible."

And Kate, 39, then added, "Because our mental health binds every single one of us together."

Beckham, 46, summed up the message's key themes, saying, "Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years."

#MentalHealthMinute We’re delighted this year’s Minute will support Shout 85258 Credit: Shout 85258 Twitter

The Mental Health Minute, which also featured actors Joanna Lumley and Charles Dance, was broadcast on radio station around Britain at 10.59 a.m. local time. The minute-long message is in support of Shout 85258 – the 24/7 text messaging helpline developed by the couple's Royal Foundation and is the latest element of their work on the issue this week.

The combined audience of the simultaneous radio broadcast was estimated to be around 20 million. The script was penned by poet and mental health activist Hussain Manawer, who also appeared in the broadcast.

Leading up to Friday's broadcast, Beckham urged people to turn on their radios to tune in. "This year more than ever, it's important that we all keep talking," he said in a video shared on the Shout 85258 Twitter.

Kate and William in Woverhampton Kate Middleton and Prince William

On Thursday, William and Kate visited Wolverhampton, in England's Midlands, and toured some projects helping those with mental health and also enjoyed some games with children.

"Come on, Catherine!" William said as he encouraged his wife to join his game of ping-pong. "Catherine is really good at table tennis."

As she grabbed her paddle, the couple were clearly in their element. "This could go on for hours," said William. "Talk amongst yourselves!"

Victoria Hornby, chief executive officer of Mental Health Innovations, the charity behind Shout 85258, said in a statement, "It has been an incredibly tough year for so many people and it's more important than ever that anyone who is feeling worried or overwhelmed knows where to turn, to reach out for help."

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Prince William playing ping-pong | Credit: Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William in Woverhampton Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoying their day out in Wolverhampton | Credit: Jacob King/AP/Shutterstock

"Our service is here 24/7 for people to have a free, confidential text conversation with one of our trained volunteers who will listen without judgment, help you feel calm and find a way forward. Just text SHOUT to 85258 at any time of day or night; we're here for you," she added.