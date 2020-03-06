Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Shared a Romantic New Photo from Their Ireland Tour

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Kensington Palace/Instagram

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three-day tour of Ireland doubled as couple time!

The duo left their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month — at their palace home in London as they visited the Emerald Isle, charming locals in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway. During the second day of the tour, Kate and William took a romantic walk along Howth Cliff, just north of Dublin.

To thank Ireland for their hospitality after they returned home to the U.K., the couple shared a candid new photo from their stroll on Instagram Friday. William and Kate stand with their arms around each other, with Kate looking at her husband as she laughs and Prince William boasting a big smile. The mountains and water serve as a picturesque background.

“Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!” they captioned the photo in both English and Irish.

Fans got a glimpse of the romantic photo from behind earlier in the week, but since it was a private photo, royal watchers didn’t get a glimpse of the shot until the couple released it themselves.

Kate, 38, and William, 37, even had a rare PDA moment, linking arms as they walked the scenic route.

After visiting a pair of charities earlier in the day, the country-loving royal parents headed to the rural area of County Meath, 20 miles west of Dublin, to learn more about new thinking in sustainable farming.

Kate wore a jacket from classic Irish brand Dubarry, skinny jeans and a pair of riding boots she’s actually been sporting for more than 15 years. Kate seems to favor a particular pair of tall brown equestrian boots, dubbed the Long Tassel Boot, from Penelope Chilvers.

She’s kept them in her rotation since 2004 (before she was technically a royal), proving the style’s timeless nature. Adorned with a fringe tassel (per the shoe’s name), her go-to pair features a sleek, slender silhouette in a dark brown shade.

Kate and Prince William’s tour of Ireland also included sipping Guinness, meeting Irish President Michael D. Higgins’ dog, visiting a traditional Irish pub and playing Gaelic sports with children.