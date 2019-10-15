Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William made quite the entrance at a special reception in their honor in Pakistan on Tuesday — in a rickshaw!

The royal couple, who are on a five-day tour of the country, wrapped up the first full day of their royal visit by taking in some of the best of Pakistan’s music and culture. And they were a vision in green during their glamorous arrival in a motorized rickshaw.

Kate glittered in a sparkling deep emerald column gown by Jenny Packham and earrings by Onitaa, sourced from Pakistan, while William cut a dashing figure in a traditional green sherwani — a long coat-like garment — by Pakistani designer Naushemian. (Kate was predicted to wear green during the royal tour as it represents the green flag of Pakistan.)

William and Kate spent the evening at the iconic Pakistan Monument in the capital city of Islamabad, where they joined some of the best-known people from the creative arts and business communities as they were entertained by the sounds and creative talent of Pakistan.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, the celebration drew to a close a day that had focused on girls’ education and inspiring teaching projects, and the diplomacy of meeting President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Watch: the couple have arrived at the Pakistan Monument — by rickshaw. William in a sherwani by Naushemian and Kate is in Jenny Packham — and in the green of Pakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/rB0OGFTDAY — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 15, 2019

The bash was very much part of the desire by William and Kate to have the opportunity “to meet as many Pakistanis as possible . . . including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars,” the couple’s spokesman said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

In a speech at the reception, William covered issues including education for girls and climate change, urging Britain and Pakistan to continue to work together.

“Whether in Pakistan or the U.K. or elsewhere on our planet – we face shared global challenges. The effects of climate change threaten the present and the future – and therefore demand a concerted effort by everyone,” he said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

After touching down in Islamabad late Monday, the couple spent much of Tuesday at nearby schools. Throughout the five-day tour of the country that will see them take on 620 miles of travel, the couple will visit initiatives that “empower young people, and organizations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life. Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the U.K.’s top priorities in Pakistan,” their spokesman said.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.”