Queen Elizabeth Sends Beloved Captain Tom Moore 100th Birthday Card — with a Very Special Message

The record-breaking WWII veteran has raised more than $40 million for frontline workers fighting against coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William are wishing Captain Tom Moore — the beloved U.K. veteran who raised more than $40 million in the fight against coronavirus — a very happy 100th birthday.

The WWII veteran, who raised funds by pledging to walk laps around his backyard garden in Bedfordshire, England – celebrated the historic milestone by revealing a special birthday card sent to him by the Queen on Thursday.

"I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your one hundredth birthday on 30th April, 2020,” the Queen wrote in the card bearing her image – one of the thousands she sends to people celebrating their 100th birthday each year.

Cpt. Moore's card, however, included a unique, personal touch from the British monarch.

"I was also most interested to hear of your recent fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together at this difficult time,” added the Queen, who turned 94 earlier this month.

"I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion. - Elizabeth R”

Cpt. Moore took to Twitter shortly afterward to thank the Queen for her “rather special birthday card."

William and Kate also shared their birthday wishes on social media, writing: “A very happy birthday to the incredible one-man fundraising machine.”

The well-wishes follow Prince William’s comments to BBC Breakfast on April 17, where he said of Moore’s achievements, “It’s incredible. It’s amazing.”

“He’s been around a long time, he knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination,” added William, 37, in a rare TV interview alongside Kate, 38, from their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk – around 110 miles north of London – where the royals are currently self-isolating with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“God knows what the final total will be but good on him. I hope it keeps going.”

In response, Moore described William as his “Super Prince.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also praised Cpt.Moore for his fundraising achievements on his milestone birthday.

In a video released by Clarence House, she said, “That wonderful man, Captain Tom, walking around and raising all that money — that sort of thing makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it."

Prince Charles, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, have also written to Moore to congratulate him on his amazing charity work.

Sarah Ferguson added that Moore's late wife Pamela would be just as proud of his achievements as everyone else.

“Colonel Thomas, Happy birthday and to Pamela in your heart, 100 years and together you are so strong..,” she wrote.

Moore set out on his epic charity mission on April 8, with the aim of raising £1000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden by his 100th birthday. He completed his walker-assisted mission on April 16 and now holds the Guinness World Record for "most money raised by charity walk (individual)."

On Thursday, Moore received the special birthday present of an RAF fly-past involving a WWII-era Spitfire and honorary membership of the England cricket team.

"What a privilege," he tweeted afterward. "Truly amazing."

Speaking from his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, he added that it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100 with "this many well-wishers."

"Reaching 100 is quite something," Moore told reporters. "Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming.

"People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however, it's actually what you have done for me which is remarkable."

Drawing from the wisdom of age he added, poignantly. "Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day."