Kate Middleton and Prince William Join George, Charlotte and Louis in Applauding Frontline Workers

Image zoom BBC

The Cambridge family’s all here!

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and birthday boy Prince Louis — in the “Clap for Carers” campaign in a special appearance on the BBC on Thursday.

“This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram.

The royal siblings have been encouraged to take part in the supportive initiative every week in honor of NHS frontline workers who are currently fighting coronavirus.

The video clip, which aired during the BBC’s The Big Night In — a fundraising telethon to raise money for key workers and those affected by coronavirus, shows William, 37, opening the door of their Anmer Hall home to show Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 5 next month, and his wife Kate, 38, carrying 2-year-old Louis as they step outside their front door. Playing in the background of the clip is Coldplay’s 2011 hit “Paradise.”

As soon as the beat drops in the song, the entire family starts enthusiastically clapping in front of their home, with George and Charlotte standing in the front while a smiling Kate, Louis and William applaud behind them.

The family also coordinated their outfits, with William, George and Louis sporting different shades of blue (William and Louis also sport matching sweaters), Kate and Charlotte wearing floral dresses. Kate chose a purple, long-sleeved floral midi dress, while Charlotte wore a blue short-sleeved dress.

In addition to joining the “Clap for Carers” initiative, Prince William teamed up with actor and comedian Stephen Fry in a skit of Blackadder, a British sitcom from the ’80s starring Rowan Atkinson.

This isn’t the first time the Cambridge children have applauded the hardworking healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George

Last month, the trio made an appearance on the couple’s Kensington Royal social media pages, clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus as they joined in on a viral hashtag initiative amid the pandemic.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags ##ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also joined in on the action, clapping in front of their home in Birkhall, on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. On Thursday, their official Clarence House Instagram uploaded a sweet video of the royal couple smiling and applauding.

“👏👏👏 #ClapForOurCarers. The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus,” the caption read. “Thank you! 💙”

Thursday also marked a particularly special day for the royal family — Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday!

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

In honor of William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest son’s second birthday on Thursday, Kensington Palace released a series of adorable new photos of Louis on the eve of the prince’s birthday. The photos show Louis wearing a navy gingham button-down (and his hair side-swept!) with his hands covered in bright paint as he does some artwork — depicting his own rendition of the rainbow that signifies support for the U.K.’s National Health Service workers currently fighting coronavirus.

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Like millions of children across the U.K., the young royal has been showcasing his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of NHS workers. One of the photos released showed off Louis’ handprint, which he made as part of a stay-at-home art activity alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.