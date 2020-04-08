Kate Middleton and Prince William Hire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Social Media Manager

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

The man behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s record-setting Instagram page has been scooped up by other members of the royal family.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official exit from royal life at the end of March, their digital communications lead, 27-year-old David Watkins, has been hired by Kate Middleton and Prince William. According to his LinkedIn profile, he now serves the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by handling their digital communications and social media.

Meghan and Prince Harry launched their official account, @SussexRoyal, on April 2, 2019. Within the first five hours and 45 minutes of being on the platform, the royal couple hit 1 million followers. The milestone earned them a spot in the Guinness World Records book for the fastest time to reach that follower count, the organization said. (However, they were dethroned six months later when Jennifer Aniston broke their record.)

When the couple said goodbye to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account last week with a final post, they had over 11 million followers.

As Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, settled into their new life in North America, they laid off their London staff.

The staff were told in person in January. Among the 15 staff members to lose their jobs were private secretary Fiona Mcilwham and assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, the outlet reported.

Watkins isn’t the only member of the Sussex team staying on with the royal family. Sara Latham, who headed Meghan and Harry’s communications team, is now working for Queen Elizabeth‘s private office. Latham is set to advise the 93-year-old monarch on special projects, reporting to the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young.

Latham acted as a senior advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign. She joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team from public relations company Freuds, “where she oversaw global corporate accounts with a particular emphasis on executive thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns,” the palace previously stated. She also was the founder and principal of the Latham Group from 2006 until 2018.

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty

Catherine St. Laurent, who previously worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will start her role as both chief of staff and executive director of Meghan and Harry’s new non-profit organization in the beginning of April, a spokesperson for the couple said.