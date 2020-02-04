Kate Middleton and Prince William Head Out for Ice Cream During Visit to South Wales Seaside

The couple set out for a day in Wales, where they lived during the early years of their marriage

By Simon Perry
February 04, 2020 07:34 AM
Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending time by the sea!

The royal couple visited the south Wales resort of Mumbles on Tuesday, meeting the rescue crews and volunteers at the local lifeboat station and watching the crew undertake a launch. They bundled up against the blustering seaside winds, with Kate in a navy coat by Hobbs with a red and white scarf over a Zara dress.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, met members of the public at the popular seafront over looking Swansea Bay before heading to a quintessential British haven: an ice cream café. They headed to Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour, where they chatted with a group of local parents and caregivers about life in the area, which sits just west of Swansea.

And they also discussed Princess Kate’s survey on children’s early years, called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” The survey was launched this month as Kate undertook a whirlwind 24-hour tour that also took in the Welsh capital Cardiff. Last week, it emerged that more than 100,000 had taken part in the month-long project.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: See Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Candid Reaction to Brad Pitt’s Joke About Prince Harry

William and Kate — who lived in North Wales for the first years of their married life — will later head to the Tata Steelworks in nearby Port Talbot. It is the U.K.’s largest steel plant, employing 4,000 people. There, the pair will take part in a discussion with company directors and trade unions before spending time with workers in the plant’s Hot Strip Mill and in its Training Academy.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

They will end the day in the area seeing an initiative that supports young people who have faced tough childhood experiences and mental health challenges. Despite a proud industrial past, the area has been hit by ongoing economic challenges and deprivation after the contraction of the steel industry over the last 30 years.

The partnership, run by Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing, aims to provide kids with a sense of belonging through fitness and boxing. And William and Kate will join some of the local youngsters taking part in fitness and teamwork activities, and chat to a group of volunteers who help deliver the programs.

Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It comes during an important few days for Kate as it is Children’s Mental Health Week, which is run by one of her charities, Place2be.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.