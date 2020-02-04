Kate Middleton and Prince William Head Out for Ice Cream During Visit to South Wales Seaside

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending time by the sea!

The royal couple visited the south Wales resort of Mumbles on Tuesday, meeting the rescue crews and volunteers at the local lifeboat station and watching the crew undertake a launch. They bundled up against the blustering seaside winds, with Kate in a navy coat by Hobbs with a red and white scarf over a Zara dress.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, met members of the public at the popular seafront over looking Swansea Bay before heading to a quintessential British haven: an ice cream café. They headed to Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour, where they chatted with a group of local parents and caregivers about life in the area, which sits just west of Swansea.

And they also discussed Princess Kate’s survey on children’s early years, called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” The survey was launched this month as Kate undertook a whirlwind 24-hour tour that also took in the Welsh capital Cardiff. Last week, it emerged that more than 100,000 had taken part in the month-long project.

William and Kate — who lived in North Wales for the first years of their married life — will later head to the Tata Steelworks in nearby Port Talbot. It is the U.K.’s largest steel plant, employing 4,000 people. There, the pair will take part in a discussion with company directors and trade unions before spending time with workers in the plant’s Hot Strip Mill and in its Training Academy.

They will end the day in the area seeing an initiative that supports young people who have faced tough childhood experiences and mental health challenges. Despite a proud industrial past, the area has been hit by ongoing economic challenges and deprivation after the contraction of the steel industry over the last 30 years.

The partnership, run by Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing, aims to provide kids with a sense of belonging through fitness and boxing. And William and Kate will join some of the local youngsters taking part in fitness and teamwork activities, and chat to a group of volunteers who help deliver the programs.

It comes during an important few days for Kate as it is Children’s Mental Health Week, which is run by one of her charities, Place2be.