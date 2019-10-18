Kate Middleton and Prince William Head Home to London After Wrapping 'Fantastic' Pakistan Tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William have another royal tour in the books!

After a whirlwind five-day tour of Pakistan, the royal couple boarded a plane back to London at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan.

They will return to Kensington Palace, where their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — stayed for the tour week under the watchful eyes of their trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and their grandparents, Mike and Carole Middleton.

Their final day of outings came one day after their flight out of Lahore was forced back by lightning storms on Thursday evening. Despite the change in schedule, the couple made their way to Islamabad to wrap their tour.

RELATED: Every Photo You Need to See from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Tour of Pakistan!

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The visit has been called Kate and William’s “most complex tour” to date, “given the logistical and security considerations,” said their spokesman. In fact, their various outings were not publicized before the day of each event.

“It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” added the palace. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000 kilometers [620 miles], and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, spoke to @MaxFosterCNN in an exclusive interview during her five-day tour to Pakistan along with Prince William. This is her first interview since she became a part of the royal family.https://t.co/xW9V74g3ev pic.twitter.com/Wv6AuMLXTc — New Day (@NewDay) October 18, 2019

“It’s been fantastic,” Kate told CNN of the tour. “We’ve seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety. It was amazing seeing some of the geography, but then to see the communities like this has been really special.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate and Prince William‘s final day in the country included spending the afternoon alongside dog handlers as they trained the animals to locate explosive devices.

The couple, whose Cocker Spaniel Lupo was the first new member of their household before they welcomed their three children, enjoyed the chance to take yellow Labrador puppies called Sky and Salto out on an agility course.