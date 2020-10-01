Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Sweet Video Call with Koala in Wake of Australian Wildfires

"She's so cute," Kate said as she came face-to-face with Grace the koala

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a new furry fan!

The royal couple came face-to-face with Grace, a koala in Australia, during a video call with local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, South Australia, to hear about the impact of the wildfires that struck the island in January.

"Oh look!" Kate said as Grace was introduced to the couple by wildlife park owner Dana Mitchell. “So sweet. She’s so cute.”

William leaned in and said, “She looks very well looked after. Grace looks like she has a very nice life there.”

Mitchell, who provided vital care to hundreds of animals harmed during the fires, spoke to the Duke and Duchess about how the area’s wildlife was affected, including the devastating impact on its koala population, and the work that is being done to reintroduce rescued animals back into the wild and restore their natural habitats.

Approximately 48% of Kangaroo Island was affected by bushfires over the course of several weeks, leading to the loss of two lives and significant damage to residents’ homes and livelihoods.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined residents from the island via video call to hear more about how they were impacted by the fires, and the steps they are taking to begin to rebuild their lives.

“It's fantastic to hear about the community spirit in Australia as always, which is what Catherine and I see when we come down there. Aussies are very good at looking out for each other and it's fantastic to see that you're all pulling together,” William said during the call.

The couple also heard from a business owner who relied on his wife’s help at his store during the difficult times.

“You have a good pair of hands helping you out, Mike, which is important," William said as he smiled and looked over at Kate.